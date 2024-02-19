From large and small appliance deals to deals on mattresses and more, we're keeping an eye on all of the sales this Presidents Day.

And as we sift through all of the hot deals, we're eyeing those from our favorite brands that you can shop for under $100.

There are deals on Westman Atelier and MAC Cosmetics at Nordstrom, Patagonia and Columbia jackets on sale at REI, Apple accessories and AirPods at Amazon and much more.

Continue below to shop deals in tech, home, apparel, accessories and beauty.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Tech deals

20% off Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack $78.99

30% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $89.99

20% off Amazon JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black $39.95

44% off Amazon Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter $44.99

40% off Best Buy Samsung - Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Phantom Black $89.99

Home deals

36% off Amazon Vegetable Chopper, 14-in-1 Multifunctional Food Chopper $20.98

49% off Sur La Table All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8" And 10" Set $55.96

61% off Sur La Table Staub Rustic Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2 $49.96

33% off Amazon Sleep Philosophy Queen Mattress Pad $42.97

20% off Amazon Ninja CI105BRN Foodi Power Mixer System $79.99

41% off Crate & Barrel Staub 3-Piece Eucalyptus Green Ceramic Baking Dish Set $99.99

28% off The Home Depot Milwaukee Combination Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set (15-Piece) $99.97

Apparel and accessory deals

50% off REI Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Men's, Black $78.83

50% off REI Columbia Snowqualmie Insulated Jacket - Women's $99.83

30% to 55% off Nordstrom Good American Shine Rib Scoop Neck Dress $53.55 - $83.30

49% off J.Crew Long V-neck sweater blazer $99.50

30% off J.Crew Pleated pull-on midi skirt $89.50

43% off Amazon The Drop Women's Sandra Heeled Cowboy Boot $51.20

30% off Nordstrom Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Sneaker (Women) $84

15% off Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean $76.50

Beauty deals

40% off Nordstrom Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set $96

21% off Nordstrom MAC Cosmetics Connect in Color 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette $43.20

25% off Nordstrom Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser $11.25 - $18.75

15% off Amazon Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set XL - Hair Rollers for Heatless Curls $16.99

