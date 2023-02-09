Princess Kate stepped out recently in a stylish look that's perfect for what's left of winter.
Alongside her husband Prince William, Kate was seen wearing a ruby-toned turtleneck belted dress along with a chic pair of brown boots.
The Princess of Wales wore the look during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall at Falmouth in Cornwall, England, on Thursday.
She completed the look with her signature side-parted hair and voluminous curls.
The couple's official Instagram account shared a series of photos from their visit along with the caption, "Here in Falmouth the @nationalmaritimemuseumcornwall isn't just the home of maritime history but also a superb educational hub transferring skills and knowledge between generations."
The caption continued sharing how the center has everything from well-being support services to early childhood groups and spaces for different types of sports and activities.
Upon entering and leaving the museum, Kate also topped the look with a belted brown dress coat.
If you're curious to try Kate's look for yourself, "Good Morning America" has removed some of the guesswork by pulling together several pieces that can get you on the right track.
Check them all out below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Get Kate's look
Dresses
Donna Karan New York Mock Turtleneck Rib-Knit Midi-Dress
Price: $168.75 • 55% SavingsSaks Fifth AvenueOriginal: $375
ASOS DESIGN long sleeve midi dress with obi belt in red
Price: $67 • From: ASOS
Burgundy wool dress
Price: $80.10 • From: Xiaolizi/Etsy
Belts
Beltiscool 2 1/4" Wide Ladies High Waist Faux Crocodile Print Patent Leather Fashion Belt
Price: $29.54 • From: Amazon
Beltiscool OnlineBelts Women Faux Embossed Alligator Full Grain Leather Square Belt
Price: $35 • From: Amazon
Shoes
Women's Brilliant Suede High Heel Boots
Price: $299 • From: Bloomingdale's
VINCE CAMUTO ALINKAY BOOT
Price: $189.99 • 23% SavingsVince CamutoOriginal: $249
