Princess Kate stepped out recently in a stylish look that's perfect for what's left of winter.

Alongside her husband Prince William, Kate was seen wearing a ruby-toned turtleneck belted dress along with a chic pair of brown boots.

The Princess of Wales wore the look during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall at Falmouth in Cornwall, England, on Thursday.

She completed the look with her signature side-parted hair and voluminous curls.

PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Falmouth, England.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Falmouth, England.
Editor's Picks
MORE: Princess Kate visits Boston in high style: See all her looks

The couple's official Instagram account shared a series of photos from their visit along with the caption, "Here in Falmouth the @nationalmaritimemuseumcornwall isn't just the home of maritime history but also a superb educational hub transferring skills and knowledge between generations."

The caption continued sharing how the center has everything from well-being support services to early childhood groups and spaces for different types of sports and activities.

Upon entering and leaving the museum, Kate also topped the look with a belted brown dress coat.

PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum on Feb. 9, 2023 in Falmouth, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum on Feb. 9, 2023 in Falmouth, England.

If you're curious to try Kate's look for yourself, "Good Morning America" has removed some of the guesswork by pulling together several pieces that can get you on the right track.

Check them all out below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Get Kate's look

Dresses

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Donna Karan New York Mock Turtleneck Rib-Knit Midi-Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue

Donna Karan New York Mock Turtleneck Rib-Knit Midi-Dress

Price: $168.75 55% SavingsSaks Fifth Avenue

Original: $375
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN long sleeve midi dress with obi belt in red
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN long sleeve midi dress with obi belt in red

Price: $67   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Burgundy wool dress
Etsy, Xiaolizi

Burgundy wool dress

Price: $80.10   From: Xiaolizi/Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Caracilia Women&#39;s Crew Neck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Amazon

Caracilia Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

Price: $45.99 30% SavingsCaracilia

Original: $65.99
Shop Now

Belts

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Beltiscool 2 1/4&#34; Wide Ladies High Waist Faux Crocodile Print Patent Leather Fashion Belt
Amazon

Beltiscool 2 1/4" Wide Ladies High Waist Faux Crocodile Print Patent Leather Fashion Belt

Price: $29.54   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Beltiscool OnlineBelts Women Faux Embossed Alligator Full Grain Leather Square Belt
Amazon

Beltiscool OnlineBelts Women Faux Embossed Alligator Full Grain Leather Square Belt

Price: $35   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Shoes

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Brilliant Suede High Heel Boots
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Women's Brilliant Suede High Heel Boots

Price: $299   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINCE CAMUTO ALINKAY BOOT
Vince Camuto

VINCE CAMUTO ALINKAY BOOT

Price: $189.99 23% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $249
Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.