Princess Kate stepped out recently in a stylish look that's perfect for what's left of winter.

Alongside her husband Prince William, Kate was seen wearing a ruby-toned turtleneck belted dress along with a chic pair of brown boots.

The Princess of Wales wore the look during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall at Falmouth in Cornwall, England, on Thursday.

She completed the look with her signature side-parted hair and voluminous curls.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Falmouth, England.

The couple's official Instagram account shared a series of photos from their visit along with the caption, "Here in Falmouth the @nationalmaritimemuseumcornwall isn't just the home of maritime history but also a superb educational hub transferring skills and knowledge between generations."

The caption continued sharing how the center has everything from well-being support services to early childhood groups and spaces for different types of sports and activities.

Upon entering and leaving the museum, Kate also topped the look with a belted brown dress coat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum on Feb. 9, 2023 in Falmouth, England.

If you're curious to try Kate's look for yourself, "Good Morning America" has removed some of the guesswork by pulling together several pieces that can get you on the right track.

Check them all out below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Get Kate's look

Dresses

ASOS ASOS DESIGN long sleeve midi dress with obi belt in red Price: $67 • From: ASOS Shop Now

Amazon Caracilia Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress Price : $45.99 • 30% Savings Caracilia Original: $65.99 Shop Now

Belts

Amazon Beltiscool 2 1/4" Wide Ladies High Waist Faux Crocodile Print Patent Leather Fashion Belt Price: $29.54 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Beltiscool OnlineBelts Women Faux Embossed Alligator Full Grain Leather Square Belt Price: $35 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Shoes

