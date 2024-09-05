In every home, there are small challenges that arise from keeping things organized to making sure you are safe when you go out on a walk at night.
Lucky for you, there are a handful of products on the market that help to solve all the small problems you think about daily.
For instance, the cords behind your computer desks that are always tangled and hard to move around can be easily fixed with an under-desk storage cable management box. Smart home devices allow for better energy management and make daily life more convenient.
There may also be products you never knew you needed but could add a seamless flow to your family's well-maintained household.
Scroll on to see problem-solving products that could make your home life easier.
For cord organization:
This cable management box keeps all of your messy tangles neatly tucked away, preventing clutter in the home office or office space.
For tech on the go:
For effortless travel, this tech organization kit from CALPAK keeps your cords and devices neatly organized in your carry-on bag or suitcase.
For vacuuming on the go:
For quick clean-ups on the go or to get those little crumbs out of the bottom of your pocketbook, the Starument portable vacuum is a true problem-solving product.
For your personal safety:
This compact alarm offers peace of mind and quick access in an emergency.
For when you forget to charge your phone:
This portable charger allows you to exchange it for a new one (at select locations) that is fully charged to keep your electronics fueled up all day long.
To make kitchen prep seamless:
This discrete mount helps provide a hands-free and space-saving solution to opening cans in your kitchen.
For bathroom comfort:
A "Shark Tank" favorite, The Squatty Potty, helps provide better posture and comfort during bathroom visits. And who doesn't need a towel warmer for hopping out of the shower on cold fall or winter mornings?
For removing pet hair:
A must-have problem-solver for pet owners, the Chom Chom will remove hair from couches, clothes, rugs and more.
To keep things sparkeling clean:
This powerful and versatile cleaning paste tackles tough stains in the bathroom and kitchen, making cleaning that much easier.
