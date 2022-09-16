Fashion designer Jason Wu's Spring/Summer 2023 collection debuted over the weekend at New York Fashion Week.

Wu and NYX founder Toni Ko's beauty brand, Jason Wu Beauty, which launched earlier this year, was incorporated into the models' dramatic makeup looks for the show, which took place Sept. 10 at New York's Pier 17.

"I love the idea that you can watch this runway show today -- that feels like fantasy -- and then be able to shop the beauty products for under $10 at your local store," Wu told "Good Morning America" backstage.

"I believe it's a modern way of thinking. Not everything has to be about price," he continued. "It's about great quality products with great integrity. And that is why I decided to make Jason Wu beauty an approachable line. Everyone can be included."

In addition to makeup, Jimmy Paul, the show's lead hair stylist and an Olaplex ambassador, shared the three products he used to style the models.

The best part? None of the products -- across the board -- break the bank.

Scroll on to shop and get the look for yourself.

Get the beauty look

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Free-Da Brow Price : $10.80 • 9% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $12 4AUTUMN Shop Now

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Tinted Moisturizer Meets Cc Cream Price : $14.40 • 9% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $16 Shop Now

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Blush Trio Price : $17.10 • 9% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $19 Shop Now

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Hot Fluff Lash - Volume & Cur Price : $16.20 • 10% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $18 Shop Now

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Sunlight Bronzer Price : $14.40 • 9% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $16 Shop Now

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Jewel Stick Eyeshadow Price : $14.40 • 9% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $16 Shop Now

JCP Jason Wu Beauty Everyday Lip Mask Price : $10.80 • 9% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $12 Shop Now

Get the hair care

Sephora Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme Price: $30 • From: Sephora Shop Now

