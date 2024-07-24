If '90s athleisure and Y2K-inspired fashion had a baby, it would probably look a lot like Reebok and Juicy Couture's exciting new collaboration.
The iconic brands have joined forces to launch a vibrant, limited-edition apparel and footwear line featuring everything from velour tracksuits to bedazzled logos.
This special partnership will offer new, reimagined versions of Reebok's BB 4000 Mid II and Classic Slide as well as the brand's Classic Leather SP Extra.
"By blending Reebok's athletic heritage with Juicy Couture's bold style, we're creating something totally new for consumers," said Stefani Fleurant ,executive vice president, sports & lifestyle marketing at Authentic, owner of the Reebok and Juicy Couture brands, in a press release.
Fleurant continued, "It goes to show the lasting impact of both these iconic brands."
Throughout the nostalgic collection, everything from hot pink hues to cool colorways are featured. It's also available to shop now at select retailers or below at a variety of mid-range price points.
