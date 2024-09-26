Reformation and HOKA launched their limited-edition sneaker collaboration on Thursday.
If you too have ever searched for a "stylish walking shoe," these are for you: The new Mach 6 sneakers balance form and function for everyday wear, whether you're an athlete or not.
"It’s been a really athletic year," Reformation's website reads. "So together with our friends at HOKA, we created shoes for everyday athletes from all walks of life. Because there are a million ways to move yourself."
The sneakers have a 100% organic cotton canvas upper and recycled polyester laces. There's a "super smooth suede mudguard" and a foam midsole with "HOKA proprietary rubber outsole coverage."
There are three styles: the Mach 6 LS Monogram in Syrah Savvy Red, and the Mach 6 LS Crochet, available in Eggnog Shortbread and Flint Grey Rainy Day colorways. All three colorways have a gentle cool factor and would be easy to style into a neutral wardrobe.
For example, pair the Mach 6s in Syrah Savvy Red with your go-to fall wear: a comfortable pair of denim, a burgundy sweater, a trench coat and a slouchy handbag.
The sneakers are available to shop now! Scroll below to check them out.
