Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's skin care and makeup brand, has launched a new stick foundation.
The Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Stick Blur + Smooth Tint Stick Foundation is a light-coverage, longwear creamy tint stick "that instantly blurs while melting into skin for a natural finish," according to its product description on Sephora.
It's for "no makeup-makeupers, on the goers, I woke up like this'ers, I don't got timers, no filter'ers, and the FaceTime me anytime'rs!" Rihanna wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the product.
Rihanna's post includes close-up shots of her glowing skin. In another video post on Fenty Beauty's account, she shows how she incorporates the product into a skin care and makeup routine, showcasing how the new product glides across the skin and blends in seamlessly.
There are 25 shades available to shop now on Sephora.
