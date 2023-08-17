In today's digital world, staying on top of your daily life includes making sure all your devices are charged for the day.

Rather than keeping a dozen different chargers scattered around the house, consider trying a multi-item charging station like the ones on sale right now at Amazon to streamline your life!

These chargers are often built to work with various devices, all requiring only one outlet so you can keep your desk or bedside table free from cord clutter. Some options are brand-specific, while others offer universal compatibility -- a great option for anyone who has devices from multiple brands.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks for charging stations on sale right now.

Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices - 3 in 1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger Dock - Travel Charging Pad for iPhone 14 13 12 Pro Max Plus Watch & Airpods
Price: $39.99 42% Savings

Original: $69.99
This 3-in-1 charging station has magnetic suction, allowing you to "automatically and accurately" charge any iPhone 12 or above, per the description. You can also toss your AirPods or Apple Watch on the station, which folds up easily and is compact enough to stash in your pocket for streamlined transport. 

Charging Station for Multiple Devices, MSTJRY 5 Port Multi USB Charger Station
Price: $33.13 40% Savings

Original: $55.99
With five ports of vertical storage, this station is a fantastic option to keep in a high-traffic area like the kitchen if your family is always in search of a free plug. It's compatible with dozens of devices from brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung, and Kindles, making it easier than every to charge all your tech gadgets in one convenient space. 

Charging Station for Apple, 3 in 1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Fast Wireless Charger Stand Compatible with Apple Watch, iPhone 14 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Plus SE X XS 8 Plus & AirPods(Green)
Price: $26.99 20% Savings

Original: $33.98
For those who love a splash of color, the green variant of this charging station - best for loyal Apple product users - is marked down to just $26.99 right now with a further 20% coupon available when you click through. If green isn't your thing, there are multiple colors available that aren't marked down as much but are still coupon-friendly! 

Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Stations for Multiple Devices
Price: $29.99 23% Savings

Original: $38.99
Folks who prefer natural textures in their home or office will appreciate the attractive bamboo finish of this charging station that holds up to six devices including tablets, phones, headphones, Smart watches, and more. Thanks to a roomy base, you can also hide all your cables for a tangle-free charging area. 

SooPii Premium 6-Port USB Charging Station Organizer for Multiple Devices, 6 Short Charging Cables and One Upgraded i-Watch Charger Holder Included, for Phones, Tablets, and Other Electronics, White
Price: $36.99 13% Savings

Original: $42.99
Another six-port option with a clean, simple appearance is this top seller that works with almost any USB device. We love that it comes with a dynamic temperature system that protects your devices from overheating! 