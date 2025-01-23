Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has just introduced the newest addition to its collection of makeup, skin care and more: the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour.
Much like the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, this liquid contour boasts an easy-to-blend, airy formula made to last.
"I love contouring with this because it's so easy. It's pigmented, blends easily, and gives a naturally sculpted look," Gomez said in a statement.
The contour is available in seven neutral and cool-toned shades: Gentle, Mellow, Solace, Serene, Tranquil, Peaceful and Sublime.
"Remember, one dot goes a long way," Rare Beauty wrote in a caption on Instagram.
You can shop the Soft Pinch Liquid Contour below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.