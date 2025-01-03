From makeup and skin care to hair care, fragrance and more, stock up on your beauty must-haves during Sephora's end-of-year sale.
Shop up to 50% off brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Rare Beauty, Kiehl's Since 1851, Fenty Skin and more, now through Jan. 17 at Sephora.
For new year makeup looks, we're eyeing products like Pat McGrath Labs highlighter, Rare Beauty's Essential Eye Duo, Nudestix blush and Natasha Denona lip gloss. Find your winter fragrance with the Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Memory Box Sampler Set, now $30, or level up your hair routine with the Shark Beauty FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler, now on sale for $249.
And because our skin may need some extra moisture in the cold-weather months, try the Biossance Moisture Miracles Bestsellers Kit or 50% off belif's bestselling moisturizer.
Continue below to shop our picks!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Sephora sale: Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Flexible Medium-Hold Eyebrow Setter
- $13.20
- $22
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena's Essential Eye Duo Eyeshadow Stick & Mascara Set
- $19.60
- $28
- Sephora
Sephora sale: Skin care and fragrance
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide
- $19
- $38
- Sephora