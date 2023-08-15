Shark Beauty has expanded its viral hair tools roster, which will have you looking like you went to the salon for a blowout.
The Shark Beauty team has added two new products: the Shark SmoothStyle and SpeedStyle.
Both of the new products are designed with technology to give you a silky smooth finish, volume, and a new wet-to-dry styling option. The new products also offer different attachments and tools depending on your type of hair.
Over the past two years, Shark Beauty has launched the HyperAIR hair dryer and the Shark FlexStyle, which went viral on TikTok with over 400 million views.
In addition to the launch of the new products, Shark Beauty has announced celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as its newest global ambassador.
"I've always been impressed by Shark Beauty's tools and inspired by their mission to design products For All Hairkind. I can confidently take their hair tools with me to any client and know I'll be able to deliver the look -- and the feeling -- they're seeking," Appleton shared in a press release.
Scroll on to shop the new launches below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
- 1
- 2
- 3