Shark Beauty has expanded its viral hair tools roster, which will have you looking like you went to the salon for a blowout.

MORE: Shop the best curling irons: T3, beachwaver and more

The Shark Beauty team has added two new products: the Shark SmoothStyle and SpeedStyle.

Both of the new products are designed with technology to give you a silky smooth finish, volume, and a new wet-to-dry styling option. The new products also offer different attachments and tools depending on your type of hair.

Over the past two years, Shark Beauty has launched the HyperAIR hair dryer and the Shark FlexStyle, which went viral on TikTok with over 400 million views.

In addition to the launch of the new products, Shark Beauty has announced celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as its newest global ambassador.

PHOTO: Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty, Chris Appleton
Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty, Chris Appleton
Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty, Chris Appleton

"I've always been impressed by Shark Beauty's tools and inspired by their mission to design products For All Hairkind. I can confidently take their hair tools with me to any client and know I'll be able to deliver the look -- and the feeling -- they're seeking," Appleton shared in a press release.

Scroll on to shop the new launches below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shark® SmoothStyle
Shark Beauty

Shark® SmoothStyle

Price: $99.99   From: Shark Beauty

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shark SpeedStyle For Straight &#38; Wavy Hair
Shark Beauty

Shark SpeedStyle For Straight & Wavy Hair

Price: $199.99   From: Shark Beauty

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Build Your Own Shark® SpeedStyle™
Shark Beauty

Build Your Own Shark® SpeedStyle™

Price: $179.99   From: Shark Beauty

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shark® SpeedStyle™ For Curly &#38; Coily Hair
Shark Beauty

Shark® SpeedStyle™ For Curly & Coily Hair

Price: $199.99   From: Shark Beauty

Shop Now

Other Shark products to shop

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling &#38; Drying System
Amazon

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Price: $289.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shark Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark Hair Blow Dryer

Price: $154.99 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $229.99
Shop Now