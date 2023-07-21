"Utilize the speed and heat options. Often times we will turn the blow dry to full speed and high heat but that’s not what every blowout needs," Stenson said. "For example if you are looking for a sleek and smooth look you want to prep your hair with the Nick Stenson Beauty Smoothing Crème set your blow dryer to high heat/medium speed and style with your favorite paddle brush. The lower speed will create less frizz and the higher heat will seal your cuticle down to create high shine."