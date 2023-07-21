In the market for a new hair dryer? You've come to the right place!
"Good Morning America" called on hair stylist and brand owner Nick Stenson to share all the tips you need to shop.
Plus, scroll down for what he had to say and to shop our picks by price point.
What should I look for in a hair dryer?
"When looking for blow dryers it is important to look at the wattage and heat regulation," Stenson told "Good Morning America." "You want to look for dryers with wattage around/above 1875, high wattage means more power and reduces that amount of drying time. The other important factor is heat regulation so you want to look for dryers that have the technology to monitor the heat when using a blow dryer."
What do you think about Dyson hair dryers?
"I love the Dyson! The technology and efficiency of dryers are unmatched. Dyson has intelligent heat control which mean less heat exposure to your hair and a speedy blow dry. Not to mention all the great attachments that come with the dryer," Stenson said.
What tips do you have for using a hair dryer?
"Utilize the speed and heat options. Often times we will turn the blow dry to full speed and high heat but that’s not what every blowout needs," Stenson said. "For example if you are looking for a sleek and smooth look you want to prep your hair with the Nick Stenson Beauty Smoothing Crème set your blow dryer to high heat/medium speed and style with your favorite paddle brush. The lower speed will create less frizz and the higher heat will seal your cuticle down to create high shine."
