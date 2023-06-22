What would a self-care night be without under-eye patches?
Whether you're looking for eye patches that aim to help with puffiness, wrinkles, or those with that dreamy cooling sensation, we're rounding up highly-rated under-eye patches you can add to your beauty routine.
For example, shop the Peter Thomas Roth eye patches with hydra-gel for soothing puffiness as well as additional eye patches for dark circles, eye masks containing retinol, reusable options and more.
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks, 5 pairs
Price: $42 • From: Sephora
These eye tackle skin care concerns like loss of firmness, wrinkles and more. Plus, they're cruelty-free and made without parabens.
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask
Price: $70 • From: Sephora
These retinol under-eye masks claim to reduce visible wrinkles and help with dryness and dullness. Sephora's website also notes that they're good for uneven texture, dark circles and more.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Price: $26 • From: Sephora
Wander Beauty's eye masks have ingredients like hyaluronic acid to "diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles" as well as aloe vera and lavender oil to soothe the eye area.
Skin Gym Re-Usable Eye Patches
Price: $20 • From: Ulta
Skin Gym's reusable eye patches help wake up your eyes. Use them with a thin layer of your eye serum and follow the instructions for applying. You can also refrigerate the patches for a cooling sensation.
LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set
Price: $25 • From: Ulta
LOOPS' eye mask set has a near-perfect rating on Ulta. These contain retinol in combination with other products "to help reduce fine lines and plump the eye area, while also hydrating, brightening and nourishing," according to Ulta's website.
Patchology Serve Chilled On Ice Firming Eye Gels
Price: $15 • From: Ulta
These vegan Patchology eye gels aim to help tired, puffy eyes. They have peptides to "stimulate the skin to make collagen" and include cloudberry oil to "brighten and energize dull complexions," among other benefits.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Price: $32.20 • 23% SavingsUltaOriginal: $42
"Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask is an intensely concentrated eye mask to rejuvenate eyes after life's stresses and instantly reveal a fresh, more rested, luminously youthful look," Ulta's website explains. They have 4.6 out of 5 stars on Ulta and over 230 reviews. According to consumer testing, 91% of women felt hydrated and 89% felt calm and soothed.
Peter Thomas Roth | Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches | Soothing Under-Eye Patches for Puffiness, Dark Circles, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, 60 Count (Pack of 1)
Price: $55 • From: Amazon
Set up spa night with these cucumber under-eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth. They "help soothe the look of the delicate under-eye area while reducing the look of darkness and puffiness," according to their product description on Amazon.
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels: Under-Eye Gel Patches to Firm, Tone and De-Puff Under-Eye Skin, 8 Pairs
Price: $34 • From: Amazon
Try these skyn ICELAND firming eye gels to "tone and de-puff delicate under-eye skin." These are free of harsh chemicals like parabens and silicones, too.
DHC Revitalizing Moisture Strips Eyes (6 count)
Price: $11 • From: Dermstore
"DHC Revitalizing Moisture Strips Eyes help rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes to fight the visible signs of aging," according to Dermstore's website.