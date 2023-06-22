"Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask is an intensely concentrated eye mask to rejuvenate eyes after life's stresses and instantly reveal a fresh, more rested, luminously youthful look," Ulta's website explains. They have 4.6 out of 5 stars on Ulta and over 230 reviews. According to consumer testing, 91% of women felt hydrated and 89% felt calm and soothed.