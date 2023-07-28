Finding the right curling iron for the look you want to achieve can make any morning routine easier.
When considering a new hot tool there are a few perimeters to keep in mind. Starting with the texture of your hair, knowing your desired style and thinking about your budget.
- 1
- 2July 21, 2023
- 3
Curling irons can run from drugstore prices to upward of $600 for professional grade products like the fan-favorite Dyson Airwrap.
The curling irons below have been curated by highly rated reviews or recommendations by professional hairstylists.
Scroll on to check out T3 irons, curling irons for beach waves, curling wands and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.