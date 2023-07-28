Finding the right curling iron for the look you want to achieve can make any morning routine easier.

When considering a new hot tool there are a few perimeters to keep in mind. Starting with the texture of your hair, knowing your desired style and thinking about your budget.

Editor's Picks

Curling irons can run from drugstore prices to upward of $600 for professional grade products like the fan-favorite Dyson Airwrap.

The curling irons below have been curated by highly rated reviews or recommendations by professional hairstylists.

Scroll on to check out T3 irons, curling irons for beach waves, curling wands and more.

Highly reviewed curling irons

3-Day Bender 1.25-Inch Rotating Digital Curling Iron
Nordstrom

Price: $149   From: Nordstrom

T3 SinglePass Curl 1.5” Ceramic Long Barrel Curling and Wave Iro
Sephora

Price: $169.99   From: Sephora

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron | Long Lasting
Amazon

Price: $31.58 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Conair Double Ceramic 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron, 1 ½ inch barrel produces soft waves
Amazon

Price: $18.99 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $21.99
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
Ulta

Price: $59.99   From: Ulta Beauty

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Marcel Curling Iron
Ulta Beauty

Price: $67.99   From: Ulta Beauty

Curling wand

FOXYBAE 7-in-1 Curling Wand Set
Macy&#39;s

Price: $129   From: Walmart

REMINGTON SHINE THERAPY Curling Wand
Amazon

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

Curling irons for beach waves

BEACHWAVER S1 DUAL VOLTAGE WHITE ROTATING CURLING IRON
Beachwaver

Price: $149   From: Beachwaver

Trademark Beauty Babe Waves 3 Barrel Curling Iron Hair Waver
Amazon

Price: $59   From: Amazon

Curling bubble wand

L’ange Le Perlé Bubble Styling Wand
Urban Outfitters

Price: $39   From: Urban Outfitters

Bed Head Curlipops 1&#39;&#39; Tourmaline + Ceramic Spiral Curling Wand
Ulta Beauty

Price: $32.99   From: Ulta Beauty

Curling tools

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling &#38; Drying System
Amazon

Price: $289.99   From: Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long DYSON
Nordstrom

Price: $599.99   From: Nordstrom

