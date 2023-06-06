It's time for a bathroom refresh.
The first thing to go may have to be your old bath mat. Luckily, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling bath rug is now on sale.
The OLANLY Luxury Rug is available in nine sizes and 11 color options, including black, blue, green, purple and gray. The gray mat, for example, is on sale for $10.89 in the 24-by-16-inch size.
The OLANLY bath mats are made of a 1.18-inch thick microfiber that makes them ideal for bathrooms, vanities, vacation homes and more, according to its product description on Amazon. They can be machine-washed separately with cold water and claim to "stay vibrant for many years even with after washing and drying many times."
With 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 17,000 ratings, opt for this new bath mat to give your bathroom a new look and feel.
Continue below to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.