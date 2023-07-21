The blonde icon, Barbie, has taken our summer by storm.
Just in time for the release of the star-studded film, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has found everything to make your summer full of Barbie.
- 1
- 2June 30, 2023
- 3
From the dolls you know and love to fashion and more, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks - including a pair of pink rollerskates.
Scroll down to check it out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Barbie dolls
"We wouldn't be here celebrating the fun of Barbiecore were it not for the Barbie doll herself," Bergamotto says.
She's already a #1 Best Seller in dolls on Amazon, so Bergamotto advises you'll definitely want to add to cart before she's hard to find!
Barbie The Movie Doll
Price: $24.97 • From: Amazon
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Pastel Pink and Green Striped Beach Matching Set with Surfboard and White Sneakers
Price: $24.97 • From: Amazon
Barbie The Movie Doll, Gloria Collectible Wearing Three-Piece Pink Power Pantsuit with Strappy Heels and Golden Earrings
Price: $49.97 • From: Amazon
Barbie The Movie Doll, President Barbie Collectible Wearing Shimmery Pink and Gold Dress with Sash
Price: $50 • From: Amazon
Women's fashion
"Much like Barbie herself, Skims is known for their signature styles. And this one channel all that high-shine, fiercely feminine pink in a curve-hugging, high-neck maxi dress. It comes in XXS to 4X and has 5-star reviews for fit and fabric."
SHINE JERSEY LONG DRESS
Price: $98 • From: Skims
Luggage
This sturdy hard-shelled exterior with a super organized interior is Vacay 30-inch spinner.
"You may think that pure pink pigment is all just for fun, but it's also super functional—you'll always be able to spot your Barbiecore bag in a sea of black and navy luggage," Bergamotto added.
Sunglasses and accessories
"No Barbie Girl look would be complete without a great pair of sunglasses. These vintage-looking cat eye sunnies are an easy way to get in on the trend with a low-risk/high-reward purchase."
JUDOO Clout Goggles Cat Eye Sunglasses Vintage Mod Style Retro Kurt Cobain Sunglasses Small Cateye Sunglasses for Women
Price: $12.99 • From: Amazon
"Accessories are an integral part of the Barbiecore trend, and this one from the Barbie the Movie x Aqua collaboration doesn't disappoint," Bergamotto said.
AQUA Sequin Shoulder Bag - 100% Exclusive
Price: $49 • 50% SavingsBloomingdalesOriginal: $98
Barbie the Movie x AQUA AQUA Heart Crystal Mini Crossbody - 100% Exclusive
Price: $78 • From: Bloomingdales
Roller skates
These adjustable skates use a system of customization that spans four different sizes for a perfect fit. According to Bergamotto, "Crazy Skates is well-known for being a company that provides comfort, safety, and style."
Crazy Skates Retro Roller Skates
Price: $99.99 • From: Walmart
CHI x Barbie Totally Hair On The Go Travel Kit
Take your Barbiecore on the road with this dual-voltage travel kit! This small vibrant bag comes with a highly-rated flat-iron and hair dryer.
“It gives you two of the best hair tools on the market for the price of one,” said Bergamotto.
CHI X Barbie On The Go Travel Kit
Price: $109.99 • From: Ulta
Pink H&M Slides
“While the quintessential Barbie slipper doesn't lend itself to comfort, you can still channel your inner-Barbie with these more-realistic slides,” Bergamotto said.
"At under $20, these comfortable shoes cost less than an actual Barbie doll," Bergamotto points out.
If you love the style but aren't hopping on the all-pink Barbie trend, these slides also come in more neutral colors.
Hot Pink Coffee Mugs
Bergamotto says “Barbie herself co-signs,” on these hot pink coffee mugs.
These Dragon Glassware double-wall insulated mugs are microwave and freezer safe. It comes with two for the price of one!