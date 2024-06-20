Shopping for clothing that keeps you cool this summer doesn't have to break the bank.
Beyond your budget, there are few factors to keep in mind when making the best shopping decisions for cooling clothes.
First is breathable fabrics -- think linen and 100% cotton.
Beyond just light, breathable fabrics, details like quick-drying and UPF sun protection are an added bonus.
Now that we have fabrics down, keeping color in mind can also be a factor to keep you cool during the summer heatwave. Dark colors absorb more light and heat energy than lighter colors, which will definitely make you feel warmer faster.
You can also try a portable fan to keep you cool if you have a day planned outside with family and friends.
Scroll on to shop 10 options for breathable, light clothing and accessories, all under $50.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
MAGCOMSEN Women's Hiking Shorts Lightweight Quick Dry Golf Shorts 5 Pockets Cargo Shorts Outdoor Casual Summer Travel
- $32.98
- Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Crop Top Capri Wide Leg Pants Jumpsuit
- $43.99
- Amazon
Womens Summer Tennis Dress Workout Mini Dress with Built-in Bra & Shorts Pockets Sleeveless Golf Athletic Dresses
- $35.99
- Amazon
BUILTCOOL Adult Cooling Baseball Hat – Moisture Wicking, Lightweight, Adjustable, Performance Ball Cap for Running & Golf
- $15.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
SportsTrail Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men & Women – Breathable, Moisture-Wicking Arm Sleeves for Women, Men & Kids
- $19.99
- $23.99
- Amazon
Arctic Cool Men’s Crew Neck Instant Cooling Moisture Wicking Performance UPF 50+ Short Sleeve Workout Shirt
- $34.99
- Amazon
BALEAF Men's Sun Protection Shirts UV SPF UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard Fishing Running Quick Dry Lightweight
- $19.99
- Amazon
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants Athletic Workout Lounge Casual Outdoor
- $29.98
- $43.98
- Amazon
Ice Silk Workout Tank Tops for Women Cool-Dry Sleeveless Loose Fit Yoga Shirts Long Athletic Tops for Women
- $19.99
- Amazon