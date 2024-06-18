The summer heat has arrived, and there is nothing worse than tossing and turning in bed when you are hot at night.
Enter cooling bedding. With that, there are a few factors to keep in mind when purchasing bedding to keep you cool for the warm summer months.
Material
When shopping for cool bedding, think about materials like 100% cotton, linen and bamboo that are all lightweight and breathable for summer is optimal.
Thread count
According to experts, you should choose bedding with a thread count between 200-400 for a balance of softness and breathability.
Moisture-wicking properties and cooling technology
Bedding that can wick away moisture, like linen, bamboo, or Tencel, helps keep you dry and comfortable throughout the night. Additionally, some bedding brands offer cooling technologies designed to regulate temperature and wick moisture.
Beyond the sheets and comforters below, we added some of our favorite cooling pillows and mattress toppers, which can also enhance overall comfort. Scroll on to shop.
