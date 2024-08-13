The summer heat can bring with it a whole host of hair issues like frizz, limpness, chlorine damage and more.
What do you do when these problems start giving you more bad hair days than you'd like?
"GMA3" tapped NewBeauty senior editor-at-large and beauty and lifestyle expert Sarah Eggenberger for tips and tricks on getting your best hair yet.
From smoothing sprays to protective shampoos and conditioners to keep breakage at bay, keep reading to find your summer hair solutions.
Problem: Frizzy hair
If heat and humidity have unruly hair ruling your life, try this popular anti-frizz spray from Kérastase to smooth your cuticles and create a shiny mane once again for up to 72 hours. It also offers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and works on a variety of hair textures.
Problem: Greasy roots
In between hair washing, roots can easily get weighed down by sweat and oil. Keep them looking clean and voluminous with Olaplex's Weightless Detox dry shampoo that makes your scalp feel as fresh as the day you washed it without buildup or residue.
Problem: Color fade
Dyed hair can lose its luster in the summer sun and heat, so protect it before you leave the house by spritzing on Oribe's Invisible Defense. It protects strands from hot styling tools up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and prevents UV ray damage while remaining vegan, sulfate-free and paraben-free.
Problem: Chlorine damage
If you're planning to swim, get ahead of chlorine damage by using K18's Biomimetic Hairscience protective shampoo and conditioner. They're color-safe and pH-optimized and can help preserve color while maintaining your hair's health.
Problem: Seasonal hair loss
If summertime damage has you shedding more hair than usual, try Nutrafol's physician-formulated supplement for women made with natural ingredients to target the root causes behind thinning hair.
Problem: Limp locks
To pump up your roots, try this Moroccanoil Root Boost that boosts body using vitamin E, essential fatty acids and antioxidants. It prevents moisture from being absorbed into the hair shaft and has an anti-static agent that helps prevent an earlier problem on his list, frizz.