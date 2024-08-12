After the successful launch of BaubleBar's first-ever Disney ear headband collection earlier this year, the jewelry and accessories company has followed up with an equally adorable collection for Halloween.
Dropping Monday, there are currently two ear designs available: One features orange pumpkins as the "ears" with matching rhinestones throughout, even on the cute green stems. A sheer green bow finishes the look.
The second pair is crafted from black velvet with a more prominent, matching black bow, and the "ears" are bedazzled with concentric circles of ombre rhinestones in a multitude of shapes.
BaubleBar's Halloween accessories collection -- a popular collection that sells out regularly -- is also available now, so shop some picks from that collection and snag your Halloween Disney ear headbands below!
