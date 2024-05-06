To celebrate their ongoing partnership, BaubleBar and Disney have paired up once again to release two pairs of extra-special, officially licensed Minnie Mouse ears.
Editor’s Picks
Mother's Day jewelry gift guide: Shop birthstones, Pandora bracelets and more for every budget
- May 06, 2024
Each pair is, in keeping with BaubleBar's signature aesthetic, dotted with dozens of shiny details such as gemstones, glass pearls and metallic fabric -- all in hypoallergenic materials so even those with sensitive skin can wear them with ease. They retail for $39.99 each, and they're a beautiful addition to any Mickey and Minnie ear collector's wardrobe.
In addition to the new ears, we've linked to some of our favorite jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar and the Disney Store to help you achieve a perfectly accessorized look the next time you head to a Disney park, special event or themed birthday party. From glimmering gold earrings to a more subtle design on a classic dad hat, you're sure to find something to boost your Disney-loving look.
Keep scrolling to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."
Shop BaubleBar's Disney Ears Headbands
Minnie Mouse Disney Classic Ears Headband
Go for a sparkly take on the classic Minnie look with these dazzling ears! Glass stones add shine while glass pearls add the signature polka dots you know and love on Minnie's bow.
- $39.99
- BaubleBar
Minnie Mouse Disney Birthday Ears Headband
Add an extra shot of glamour and glitz when you opt for the multicolored rhinestone ears complete with a shiny gold bow. As the name suggests, these are perfect for Disney-themed birthdays or other special events, and they also pair beautifully with some of BaubleBar's special Minnie earrings like those you'll see below.
- $39.99
- BaubleBar
Shop more Minnie-themed jewelry and accessories
Looking for just the right touch to complement your new Minnie ears? Here are some more Disney-themed baubles we can't resist.
Mickey Mouse Outline 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring
This makes a great gift for the Disney enthusiast who loves dainty doses of sparkle and magic.
- $78
- BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Disney Catchall
Where better to keep all of your extra-special Disney jewels than inside a likeness of Mickey himself? This gorgeous catchall is a work of art that will keep your vanity organized while looking beautiful in the process.
- $198
- BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Necklace
For a slightly more bold take than the delicate pieces above, this super-sparkly Mickey necklace is a dream come true.
- $48
- BaubleBar
Mickey & Friends Disney Drop Earrings
Show off your love for all the classic Disney characters when you snag these adorable drop earrings that feature Donald and Daisy in addition to Mickey and Minnie -- imagine how cute they'd be for a double date night at the Magic Kingdom.
- $58
- BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Standing Baseball Cap for Adults – Walt Disney World
If Mickey ears aren't quite cutting it with your partner, help them coordinate with you in a more subtle way with a classic baseball cap such as this navy blue option featuring everyone's favorite mouse stitched on the front.
- $29.99
- Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack – Rose Gold
Pack extra sparkle and shine in where you can when you pair your new ears with a rose gold mini backpack totally encrusted with sequins from Loungefly.
- $98
- Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Cherry Earrings from BaubleBar
These cherry icon earrings featuring Mickey and Minnie's famous silhouettes are a delightfully sweet treat for summer.
- $38
- Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm
Make your bag feel extra special when you clip on this adorable, rhinestone-encrusted Minnie, or choose from the equally cute Donald, Daisy, Mickey, Goofy or Pluto options also available.
- $78
- BaubleBar
Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
Stash your wallet and other necessities in this petite purse that packs a colorful punch thanks to its groovy floral print and cameos from some Disney favorites like Pongo from "101 Dalmatians."
- $198.98
- $248
- Disney Store