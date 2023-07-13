Forever 21 and Reebok have launched a limited-edition capsule collection to help you head back to school -- or walk into fall -- in style.

The collection pays homage to the iconic Reebok brand with varsity jackets, preppy sweaters, accessories and more.

"We at Forever 21 have created the ultimate destination for back-to-school fashion, and this year we're excited for our first-ever collaboration with this iconic brand," said Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21.

All of the items in the collection are under $100 and run up to size 4X in women's and XXL in men's. Kids' sizes run from 5/6 to 13/14.

Women's

Reebok Graphic Crop Top
Forever 21

Reebok Graphic Crop Top

Price: $19.99   From: Forever 21

Quilted Reebok Varsity Jacket
Forever 21

Quilted Reebok Varsity Jacket

Price: $59.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Half-Zip Pullover
Forever 21

Reebok Half-Zip Pullover

Price: $34.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Striped Zip-Up Sweater
Forever 21

Reebok Striped Zip-Up Sweater

Price: $34.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Mini Tennis Skirt
Forever 21

Reebok Mini Tennis Skirt

Price: $24.99   From: Forever 21

Men's

Unisex Reebok Varsity-Striped Bomber Jacket
Forever 21

Unisex Reebok Varsity-Striped Bomber Jacket

Price: $69.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Graphic Anorak
Forever 21

Reebok Graphic Anorak

Price: $44.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Drop-Sleeve Striped Tee
Forever 21

Reebok Drop-Sleeve Striped Tee

Price: $29.99   From: Forever 21

Kids'

Girls Reebok Striped Anorak
Forever 21

Girls Reebok Striped Anorak

Price: $32.99   From: Forever 21

Girls Reebok Tearaway Pants
Forever 21

Girls Reebok Tearaway Pants

Price: $27.99   From: Forever 21

Girls Reebok Cardigan Sweater
Forever 21

Girls Reebok Cardigan Sweater

Price: $32.99   From: Forever 21

Accessories

Faux Leather Reebok Crossbody Bag
Forever 21

Faux Leather Reebok Crossbody Bag

Price: $24.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Varsity-Striped Crew Socks
Forever 21

Reebok Varsity-Striped Crew Socks

Price: $8.99   From: Forever 21

Reebok Court Advance Shoes
Forever 21

Reebok Court Advance Shoes

Price: $65   From: Forever 21

