Forever 21 and Reebok have launched a limited-edition capsule collection to help you head back to school -- or walk into fall -- in style.
The collection pays homage to the iconic Reebok brand with varsity jackets, preppy sweaters, accessories and more.
"We at Forever 21 have created the ultimate destination for back-to-school fashion, and this year we're excited for our first-ever collaboration with this iconic brand," said Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21.
All of the items in the collection are under $100 and run up to size 4X in women's and XXL in men's. Kids' sizes run from 5/6 to 13/14.
