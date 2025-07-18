Spending more time outside is enriching for our mental health.
With summer in full swing, chances are you're taking impromptu hikes, enjoying family gatherings in the backyard and overall having more outdoor fun.
With that, there are a few outdoor essentials that are imperative to making your adventures more comfortable.
For example, the bestselling JISULIFE handheld fan on Amazon is an under-$20 lifesaver when you're stuck in the heat and need to cool down quickly.
Bug spray is non-negotiable, and OFF! continues to be a top pick with more than 30,000 units of its popular Deep Woods insect repellant selling in the past month alone.
Sunglasses and coolers are also high up on the priority list for sunny adventures, so we've included some top picks in each category from beloved brands like Ray-Ban and Igloo.
Scroll below to prepare for outdoor fun this summer!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Women's High Neck UPF 50 Sun Protection Modest Tankini Swimsuit Top
- $29.73
- $84.95
- Lands' End
Amazon Basics Collapsible Folding Heavy Duty Utility Wagon for Outdoor Sports, Camping, Garden, and Shopping, Black
- $59.88
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Insulated Cooler Backpack, 30 Can Capacity, Leak-Proof Design, Gray
- $17.99
- $18.89
- Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
- $8.88
- $13.32
- Amazon
Igloo 16 QT Playmate Elite 30 Can Capacity Ice Chest Cooler, Red
- $19.98
- $39.99
- Walmart
OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Aerosol, Dry, Non-Greasy Formula, Bug Spray with Long Lasting Protection from Mosquitoes, 4 Oz, 2 Count
- $11.59
- $13.46
- Amazon
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, 3 IN 1 USB Rechargeable Portable Fan [12-19 Working Hours
- $15.29
- $17.99
- Amazon
Power Bank,Solar Charger,36800mAh 5V3.1A QC 3.0 Dual 2 USB Port Built-in Powerful Flashlight IPX7 Waterproof Dustproof Shockproof (Orange)
- $16.98
- $23.99
- Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46, Oil-Free Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Dermatologist Recommended
- $43
- Amazon
Lume Acidified Deodorant Wipes - 24 Hour Odor Control - Aluminum Free, Baking Soda Free, Skin Loving - 15 Count (Pack of 3) (Cool Cucumber)
- $19.99
- Amazon
PFFY Sun Bucket Hats for Men Women 3” Wide Brim UPF 50+ Fishing & Beach Hat
- $8.95
- Amazon