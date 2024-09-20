SKIMS is having a sale.
The Fall Friends & Family Event is now on at SKIMS, with 20% off the ever-popular Fits Everybody collection including tees, bras and more.
This super-soft collection features wardrobe staples like the Fits Everybody T-Shirt, available in six colors and in sizes XXS to 4X; the Long Sleeve T-Shirt, ideal for cooler days and nights; and the Fits Everybody slip dresses for a comfortable little black dress.
The Fits Everybody maternity and adaptive collections are also on sale, with items like the Maternity Nursing Scoop Bralette (now $30) and the Adaptive Scoop Bralette (now $25) with hook and eye front closure.
Plus, find some styles at even deeper discounts, like 50% off the Fits Everybody bandeau bra and 60% off a cheeky brief.
Don't wait to shop -- SKIMS' sales tend to sell out quickly!
