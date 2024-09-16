With so many trends influencing our current wardrobes, sometimes we forget the power of a perfect black dress.
On Sunday, Elizabeth Debiciki, who starred as Princess Diana in "The Crown," stunned on the Emmys red carpet in an elegant black gown reminiscent of Diana herself.
The simplicity of the gown -- with a square neckline, a fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt -- proved that less can be more. Debiciki wore diamond earrings, black winged eyeliner and her hair swept into an updo. Together, it made for an undoubtedly royal look.
We draw inspiration from red carpet appearances, like this, for special-occasion dressing. That's why we're rounding up all of the best little black dresses for fall that you can wear as a wedding guest, to dinners and around the holidays.
While some of our picks are more formal, we also have options you can dress down for more everyday wear: style with boots and a coat or belted with ballet flats.
Continue below to shop!
Babaton revive poplin dress
This Aritzia fit-and-flare cotton midi dress features a contoured bodice and square neckline. Dress it up or down depending on the occasion.
- $128
- Aritzia
Rou Knit Dress
With a square neck and full skirt, this Rou knit dress from Reformation is a more casual option for any season.
- $128
- Reformation
ASTR The Label Square Neck Midi Dress
Another casual square-neck midi. Plus, this one's on sale!
- $74.25
- $99
- Nordstrom
BHLDN Blake Square-Neck Stretch Crepe Maxi Dress
"Featuring a sophisticated square neckline, a beautifully tailored silhouette, and a tasteful side slit, this memorable maxi exudes an air of grace and refined elegance," Anthropologie's website says.
- $220
- Anthropologie
Sophie Rue Icon Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress
This LBD has a square neckline, elasticized straps and an A-line silhouette.
- $248
- Nordstrom
Alfred Sung Square Neck Satin A-Line Gown
A dress fit for a black-tie occasion this fall and winter.
- $261
- Nordstrom
Monique Lhuillier Adele Jacquard Column Gown
Another black-tie option. This gown features a subtle jacquard pattern.
- $595
- Nordstrom
Vince Square Neck Crossover Detail Virgin Wool Blend Dress
If you're going to invest in an LBD, make it one you can wear time and time again, like this Vince square neck number.
- $445
- Nordstrom
BHLDN Andie Square-Neck Stretch Crepe Midi Dress
This black midi dress has a column silhouette, a square neckline and is made with a lightweight stretch crepe fabric.
- $198
- Anthropologie
Lovers and Friends Aria Maxi Dress
This dress has a square neckline, drop waist, fuller skirt and, yes, pockets.
- $258
- Revolve
Mock-Neck Wrap Sweater Dress
A fall-forward option you can wear from the office to dinner and beyond.
- $108
- $180
- Banana Republic
Scuba Modern Tank Maxi Dress
This black maxi dress is made with "a compact double knit stretch fabric that holds you in and smooths you out."
- $90.30
- $129
- Good American
Mango Mixed Media Midi Dress
Slip on this Mango midi dress for and effortless look year-round.
- $69.99
- Nordstrom