Ready for another SKIMS launch? Us too.

This time, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, apparel and swim brand has launched a new activewear collection called SKIMS Performance.

Photo courtesy of SKIMS Photo courtesy of SKIMS

The collection features five new pieces, all under $150. There's a SKIMS Performance long sleeve top, a high-waisted legging, a racerback tank, a stirrup legging and a high-waisted bike short. Each piece also comes in three colors (Gunmetal, Oxide and Onyx) so you can mix and match to create your own ideal workout sets.

Photo courtesy of SKIMS Photo courtesy of SKIMS

The collection is powered by SKINS, the "leading, science-backed compression sportswear brand providing professional sports franchises, teams, clubs, and elite and amateur athletes," SKINS' website reads.

"This is performance wear, perfected. Our first limited-edition workout collection is powered by [SKINS] for active, graduated support to contour your body while wicking away moisture," SKIMS wrote in a caption on an Instagram post promoting the launch.

The sets are "squat-proof" and have a "second-skin feel," the company wrote in another post.

Check out the collection below and be sure to shop before it sells out!

SKIMS SKIMS PERFORMANCE LONG SLEEVE TOP Price: $98 • From: SKIMS Shop Now "This performance-ready long-sleeve crop top has a second-skin fit with mesh paneling at the front, rear, and sides for next-level airflow and moisture-wicking, plus SKINS targeted extra strength compression at the torso. Features a crew neckline, raglan seams, and defining style lines along the abdomen, back, and underbust," SKIMS explains on its website.

SKIMS SKIMS PERFORMANCE HIGH WAISTED 7/8 LEGGING Price: $118 • From: SKIMS Shop Now These leggings have "moisture-wicking properties, and SKINS proprietary SERIES-5 warp knit construction to improve leg circulation and enhance your workouts," SKIMS explains on its website.

SKIMS SKIMS PERFORMANCE HIGH WAISTED STIRRUP LEGGING Price: $128 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

