Sleep is an important wellness priority.
Beyond just your pajamas and mattress, there are a handful of products that can help you get a good night's sleep.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto searched TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms to round up viral products -- from a silk sleep mask to a pair of luxury earplugs -- for revamping your sleep routine right as daylight saving time ends.
Scroll on to check out Bergamotto's picks and more.
Evercool comforter
Calling all hot sleepers! This award-winning Evercool Cooling Comforter is a game-changer. Its temperature-regulating technology and moisture-wicking fabric is designed to deliver a cool, dry and rejuvenating sleep experience.
Cervical neck pillow
Whether you're a side, stomach or back sleeper, this cervical neck pillow may help alleviate neck pain to leave you feeling rested and refreshed.
Hatch clock
According to the brand's website, "Restore 2 helps you form healthy sleep habits for life. It teaches your body when it’s time to sleep and when it’s time to rise with light and sound cues."
Loop earplugs
Earplugs that fall out of our ears when we are trying to create a quiet sleep environment are so unhelpful. The Loop Dream earplugs are specifically designed to stay comfortable in your ear all night while sleeping.
Silk sleep mask
If you are a frequent traveler or have to sleep in a place that is not conducive to uninterrupted sleep, this silk sleep mask is the answer -- find darkness wherever you get your sleep in!