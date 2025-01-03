As the winter settles in and the holidays wind down, it's officially time to embrace cozy, comfy and stretchy essentials.
Right now, Spanx is kicking off the new year with a sale that offers some of its bestselling styles at up to 70% off.
Whether you're looking for shaping leggings to kickstart your fitness goals or the viral faux leather leggings that influencers can't get enough of, this sale has it all -- and with free shipping, it's even sweeter.
The season to shop for everyone else is over, and now it's time to take care of yourself. Scroll on to check out some of the pieces we think are a must.
Deals for fitness goals
Be sure to kick off your New Year resolutions with high performance leggings that are on sale for under $60.
Deals for everyday style
Think versatile coats, iconic faux leather leggings, sweaters and more.
Deals for work-from-home comforts
The AirEssential wide-leg pants are lightweight, soft and perfect for a remote workday.
Deals for special occasions
Spanx is known for its buttery soft shapewear. These essential closet staples will feel like a second skin.