A fall-inspired Stanley collection? Sign us up.
On Sept. 24, Stanley launched its latest collection for the new season: the Fall Refresh Collection. Now, shop Stanley tumblers, mugs, transit bottles and more in neutral colors with "tactile textures and lustrous pops of gold and onyx," Stanley's website reads.
The fall collection colors are: Antique Pink, Cypress, Expresso, Camel, Shadow Moon and Cream Moon.
While we're sure you'll fill your tumblers with water for all-day hydration, you can also keep your pumpkin spice lattes hot or cold, fill them with drinks for a tailgate, or load up on coffee for your work commute.
No matter how you plan to use your Stanley this fall, be sure to check out our picks below!
