Stitch Fix's 2022 Elevate Collection features clothing from six different emerging Black designers and brands.

The annual grant and mentorship program was launched in 2020 to support entrepreneurs of color "who are building the next wave of apparel and accessories businesses," according to the company's website.

Along with mentoring and a cash grant, the program offers designers a chance to sell on Stitch Fix's market.

Find out more about this year's designers and brands, and shop the new collection below.

Besida

Besida is a womenswear clothing and accessories brand from Atlanta-based founder Sophia Danner-Okotie. Built on ethical practices, the brand is known for its multifunctional designs.

BruceGlen

BruceGlen is an apparel and accessory brand based in Lost Angeles. Twins Bruce and Glen Proctor have a made-to-order system resulting in no unused inventory or fabric.

Edas

Accessory brand Edas was founded by artist Sade Mims. The Brooklyn-based company is selling two exclusive items on Stitch Fix.

Gracemade

Jasmine Rennie founded Gracemade in 2016 to help women express their style while honoring modest values. The clothing is manufactured locally in Lost Angeles and available in sizes XS to XXL.

Megan Renee

Megan Smith started the sustainable women's brand Megan Renee in 2017. Items are designed and made in Los Angeles and start at $80.

Taylor Jay

Taylor Jay is a womenswear line designed for everyday comfort. Founder Taylor Jay's goal is to design clothing that will stand the test of time.

