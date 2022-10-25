Stitch Fix's 2022 Elevate Collection features clothing from six different emerging Black designers and brands.

The annual grant and mentorship program was launched in 2020 to support entrepreneurs of color "who are building the next wave of apparel and accessories businesses," according to the company's website.

Along with mentoring and a cash grant, the program offers designers a chance to sell on Stitch Fix's market.

Find out more about this year's designers and brands, and shop the new collection below.

Besida

Besida is a womenswear clothing and accessories brand from Atlanta-based founder Sophia Danner-Okotie. Built on ethical practices, the brand is known for its multifunctional designs.

Cowl Neck Dress
Besida

Cowl Neck Dress

Price: $120   From: Besida

Reversible Wrap Top
Besida

Reversible Wrap Top

Price: $100   From: Besida

Jogger Pant
Besida

Jogger Pant

Price: $90   From: Besida

BruceGlen

BruceGlen is an apparel and accessory brand based in Lost Angeles. Twins Bruce and Glen Proctor have a made-to-order system resulting in no unused inventory or fabric.

Swirl Knit Turtleneck Top
BruceGlen

Swirl Knit Turtleneck Top

Price: $150   From: BruceGlen

Printed Flare Jean
BruceGlen

Printed Flare Jean

Price: $195   From: BruceGlen

Sparkle Pouchette Bag
BruceGlen

Sparkle Pouchette Bag

Price: $195   From: BruceGlen

Edas

Accessory brand Edas was founded by artist Sade Mims. The Brooklyn-based company is selling two exclusive items on Stitch Fix.

Yshaia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Edas

Yshaia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: $275   From: Edas

Maria Leather Shoulder Bag
Edas

Maria Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: $395   From: Edas

Cynthia Leather Bucket Bag
Edas

Cynthia Leather Bucket Bag

Price: $485   From: Edas

Gracemade

Jasmine Rennie founded Gracemade in 2016 to help women express their style while honoring modest values. The clothing is manufactured locally in Lost Angeles and available in sizes XS to XXL.

Rhoda Tencel Wrap Top
Gracemade

Rhoda Tencel Wrap Top

Price: $150   From: Gracemade

Dwell Modal Jumpsuit
Gracemade

Dwell Modal Jumpsuit

Price: $155   From: Gracemade

Esther Eco Dress
Gracemade

Esther Eco Dress

Price: $185   From: Gracemade

Megan Renee

Megan Smith started the sustainable women's brand Megan Renee in 2017. Items are designed and made in Los Angeles and start at $80.

Organic Silk Button Up
Megan Renee

Organic Silk Button Up

Price: $140   From: Megan Renee

Rio Denim Mini Skirt
Megan Renee

Rio Denim Mini Skirt

Price: $80   From: Megan Renee

Tabitha Double Ruffle Mini Dress
Megan Renee

Tabitha Double Ruffle Mini Dress

Price: $155   From: Megan Renee

Taylor Jay

Taylor Jay is a womenswear line designed for everyday comfort. Founder Taylor Jay's goal is to design clothing that will stand the test of time.

Dolman Knit Top
Taylor Jay

Dolman Knit Top

Price: $114   From: Taylor Jay

Jojo Slip Dress
Taylor Jay

Jojo Slip Dress

Price: $138   From: Taylor Jay

London Jumpsuit
Taylor Jay

London Jumpsuit

Price: $198   From: Taylor Jay

