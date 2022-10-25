A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your fall wardrobe.

Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a t-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding-guest look.

So whether you're on the hunt for an oversized blazer, a cropped one, or even a blazer dress, we've got you covered. Continue below to shop Eloquii's long relaxed black blazer and LIVERPOOL's plaid boyfriend blazer as well as selections from Old Navy, Everlane, Reformation and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Knit Blazer
Quince

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Knit Blazer

Price: $69.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

UNIQLO Tweed Jacket (Ines de la Fressange)
UNIQLO

UNIQLO Tweed Jacket (Ines de la Fressange)

Price: $79.90   From: UNIQLO

Shop Now

UNIQLO Relaxed Tailored Jacket
UNIQLO

UNIQLO Relaxed Tailored Jacket

Price: $79.90   From: UNIQLO

Shop Now

Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer

Price: $120   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

ALLSAINTS Aleida Tri Blazer
Revolve

ALLSAINTS Aleida Tri Blazer

Price: $249   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Bardot Pin Stripe Blazer
Revolve

Bardot Pin Stripe Blazer

Price: $199   From: Revolve

Shop Now

H&#38;M Single-breasted Jacket
H&#38;M

H&M Single-breasted Jacket

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Athleta Primatwill Blazer
Athleta

Athleta Primatwill Blazer

Price: $179   From: Athleta

Shop Now

New York & Company Gladys Tie-Waist Blazer
New York & Company

New York & Company Gladys Tie-Waist Blazer

Price: $104.96 30% SavingsNew York & Company

Original: $149.95
Shop Now

Vince Camuto Notched Lapel Crop Blazer
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Notched Lapel Crop Blazer

Price: $149   From: Vince Camuto

Shop Now

Eloquii Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer
Eloquii

Eloquii Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer

Price: $84.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $169.95 Use promo code SHOPOCT
Shop Now

Eloquii Long Relaxed Blazer
Eloquii

Eloquii Long Relaxed Blazer

Price: $59 54% SavingsEloquii

Original: $129.95 Use promo code SHOPOCT
Shop Now

Reformation Winston Blazer
Reformation

Reformation Winston Blazer

Price: $298   From: Reformation

Shop Now

LIVERPOOL Plaid Boyfriend Blazer
Nordstrom

LIVERPOOL Plaid Boyfriend Blazer

Price: $119   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Nine West Relaxed Blazer
Kohl&#39;s

Nine West Relaxed Blazer

Price: $60   From: Kohl's

Shop Now

J.Crew Alfie blazer in Gramercy twill
J.Crew

J.Crew Alfie blazer in Gramercy twill

Price: $198   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

J.Crew Juliette collarless sweater-blazer
J.Crew

J.Crew Juliette collarless sweater-blazer

Price: $158   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Everlane

Everlane The Oversized Blazer

Price: $228   From: Everlane

Shop Now

Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer
Old Navy

Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer

Price: $55.99 30% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $79.99 Use promo code HURRY
Shop Now

Lucy Paris Two Button Blazer Dress
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Lucy Paris Two Button Blazer Dress

Price: $98   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

Avec Les Filles Crinkled Belted Blazer
Bloomingdale's

Avec Les Filles Crinkled Belted Blazer

Price: $47.60 60% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $119
Shop Now

New Look relaxed boyfriend blazer in black
ASOS

New Look relaxed boyfriend blazer in black

Price: $50.50 19% SavingsASOS

Original: $63
Shop Now

ASOS DESIGN ultimate dad blazer in green
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN ultimate dad blazer in green

Price: $64.50 21% SavingsASOS

Original: $82
Shop Now

Editor's Picks

Banana Republic The Unstructured Blazer
Banana Republic

Banana Republic The Unstructured Blazer

Price: $220   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Blazer
Express

Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Blazer

Price: $168   From: Express

Shop Now

Express Editor One Button Boyfriend Blazer
Express

Express Editor One Button Boyfriend Blazer

Price: $158   From: Express

Shop Now

Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Cropped Blazer
Express

Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Cropped Blazer

Price: $148   From: Express

Shop Now

HEARTLOOM Sawyer Blazer
Revolve

HEARTLOOM Sawyer Blazer

Price: $179   From: Revolve

Shop Now

BAR III Women&#39;s Single-Button Boyfriend Blazer, Created for Macy's
Macy's

BAR III Women's Single-Button Boyfriend Blazer, Created for Macy's

Price: $83.30 30% SavingsMacy's

Original: $119 Use promo code FRIEND
Shop Now