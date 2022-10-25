A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your fall wardrobe.
Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a t-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding-guest look.
So whether you're on the hunt for an oversized blazer, a cropped one, or even a blazer dress, we've got you covered. Continue below to shop Eloquii's long relaxed black blazer and LIVERPOOL's plaid boyfriend blazer as well as selections from Old Navy, Everlane, Reformation and more.
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Knit Blazer
UNIQLO Tweed Jacket (Ines de la Fressange)
UNIQLO Relaxed Tailored Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer
ALLSAINTS Aleida Tri Blazer
H&M Single-breasted Jacket
Athleta Primatwill Blazer
New York & Company Gladys Tie-Waist BlazerOriginal: $149.95
Vince Camuto Notched Lapel Crop Blazer
Eloquii Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer
Price: $84.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $169.95 Use promo code SHOPOCT
Eloquii Long Relaxed Blazer
Price: $59 • 54% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $129.95 Use promo code SHOPOCT
Reformation Winston Blazer
LIVERPOOL Plaid Boyfriend Blazer
J.Crew Alfie blazer in Gramercy twill
J.Crew Juliette collarless sweater-blazer
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer
Price: $55.99 • 30% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $79.99 Use promo code HURRY
Lucy Paris Two Button Blazer Dress
Avec Les Filles Crinkled Belted BlazerOriginal: $119
New Look relaxed boyfriend blazer in black
Price: $50.50 • 19% SavingsASOSOriginal: $63
ASOS DESIGN ultimate dad blazer in green
Price: $64.50 • 21% SavingsASOSOriginal: $82
H&M Single-breasted Jacket
Banana Republic The Unstructured Blazer
Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Blazer
Express Editor One Button Boyfriend Blazer
Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Cropped Blazer
BAR III Women's Single-Button Boyfriend Blazer, Created for Macy's
Price: $83.30 • 30% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $119 Use promo code FRIEND