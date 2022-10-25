A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your fall wardrobe.

Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a t-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding-guest look.

So whether you're on the hunt for an oversized blazer, a cropped one, or even a blazer dress, we've got you covered. Continue below to shop Eloquii's long relaxed black blazer and LIVERPOOL's plaid boyfriend blazer as well as selections from Old Navy, Everlane, Reformation and more.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

Eloquii Eloquii Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer Price : $84.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $169.95 Use promo code SHOPOCT Shop Now

Eloquii Eloquii Long Relaxed Blazer Price : $59 • 54% Savings Eloquii Original: $129.95 Use promo code SHOPOCT Shop Now

Old Navy Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer Price : $55.99 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $79.99 Use promo code HURRY Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Avec Les Filles Crinkled Belted Blazer Price : $47.60 • 60% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $119 Shop Now

ASOS New Look relaxed boyfriend blazer in black Price : $50.50 • 19% Savings ASOS Original: $63 Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN ultimate dad blazer in green Price : $64.50 • 21% Savings ASOS Original: $82 Shop Now

Express Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Blazer Price: $168 • From: Express Shop Now

Express Express Editor One Button Boyfriend Blazer Price: $158 • From: Express Shop Now

Express Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Novelty Button Cropped Blazer Price: $148 • From: Express Shop Now

