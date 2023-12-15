Stocking stuffers don't have to be boring.

In fact, finding the right stocking stuffer could mean surprising a loved one with something extra special.

That's why we're rounding up all of the best stocking stuffers this season, from skin care essentials to cozy socks, Theragun minis and more.

For example, Bombas is currently offering men's and women's holiday sock packs featuring festive prints -- like polar bears and penguins -- that you can slip into anyone's stocking.

There's also the Theragun mini (currently on sale!), an at-home portable massage device we think anyone would love.

Check it all out below!

Bombas holiday and running socks

Have you ever seen cuter holiday socks? These Bombas holiday packs are ready to gift to anyone on your list. Add a bow and you're set! You can also opt for a pair of Bombas running socks for the person on your list who covets high-quality basics. Slip a couple of pairs into their stocking and know that for every Bombas purchase, Bombas donates one to those in need in homeless shelters.

Bombas Women's Holiday Ankle Sock 3-Pack Gift Box $50 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Men's Holiday Calf Sock 3-Pack Gift Box $54 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Women's Running Ankle Socks $16.50 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Men's Running Ankle Socks $16.50 Bombas Shop Now

Rhode skin care

You may recognize rhode, Hailey Bieber's viral skin care brand, from your social media feeds. Bieber popularized so-called "glazed donut" skin with her brand's launch last year, and since then, it has grown into a collection of covetable products for your skin care routine.

This season, rhode launched the rhode kit, which is currently sold out with an option to sign up for the waitlist. The kit includes the Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream and an unscented Peptide Lip Treatment, all of which are sold separately and are available. Slip one (or two, or all!) into a beauty-lovers' stocking.

rhode Glazing Milk $29 rhode Shop Now

rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid $29 rhode Shop Now

rhode Barrier Restore Cream $29 rhode Shop Now

rhode Peptide Lip Treatment $16 rhode Shop Now

You can also shop The Glazing Kit, which features the Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid and two Peptide Lip Treatments in rhode vanilla and salted caramel.

rhode The Glazing Kit $82 rhode Shop Now

Theragun mini

An at-home massage device that helps relieve tension and knots? Sign us up. The Theragun mini is portable and Bluetooth-enabled for access to Therabody's library of personalized wellness routines via their app.

25% off Therabody Theragun mini, 2nd generation $149

$199 Therabody Shop Now

BRONAX Pillow Slippers

Next up are these comfy pillow slippers, available to shop on Amazon. They are lightweight, have a 1.7-inch-thick sole and are great for anyone on your list. Shop them in one of 16 colors, all under $25.

Amazon BRONAX Pillow Slippers for Women and Men | House Slides Shower Sandals $23.99 Amazon Shop Now

Laneige lip sleeping masks

As temperatures drop, we could all use some lip care. That's why we think the viral Laneige lip sleeping mask makes for a great stocking stuffer! The limited-edition Midnight Minis Set is currently sold out at Sephora, but you can shop other Laneige sets, like the Divine Lip Duo Set or the Heavenly Hydration Set, as well as full-size lip sleeping masks -- all of which make for the perfect stocking stuffer.

Sephora LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo Set $22 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C $24 Sephora Shop Now