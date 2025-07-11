When summer heat hits, the right bedding can make all the difference.
Cooling sheets, gel-infused mattress toppers, and cooling pillows can help regulate body temperature and keep night-sweats at bay.
For extra relief, try a cooling comforter like the one below from Rest.
Whether you're a hot sleeper or are just trying to beat the summer heat, these innovative bedding picks are a game-changer for sleep quality during warmer months.
Scroll below to shop some of "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto's top picks.
Mattress topper
"Saatva has a Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper designed to keep you cool and comfortable," Bergamotto said. "The graphite-infused memory foam draws heat away from the body, promoting a cooler sleeping environment. With a 3-inch profile and elastic anchor bands to keep it in place, this topper upgrades the sleep experience for all sleepers."
For a limited time, GMA viewers can shop this mattress topper at 15% off.
Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- $295
- Saatva
Cooling sheets
"With over 14,000 five-star ratings, these Comfort Spaces Cooling Sheets are engineered for people who sleep hot or live in warmer climates," Bergamotto said. "Affordable, effective and built to keep things cool -- these sheets are a steal at under $50!"
Cooling comforter
"This cooling comforter has been a viral sensation. The Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is designed to help hot sleepers stay comfortable throughout the night. [They're] made with breathable TENCEL and eco-friendly Sorona fill to create a consistently cool and dry sleep experience," Bergamotto said.
"It is machine-washable, pet-friendly and available in a ton of colors to fit any bedroom aesthetic. During Prime Day -- which ends tonight -- shoppers can get up to 35% off, making this a good time to upgrade to a comforter designed for year-round use."
Cooling pillow
"The Buffy Cloud Cooling Pillow has a core foam that absorbs and disperses body heat, while the high-performance cover fabric maintains a consistent sleeping temperature throughout the night," Bergamotto said.
Plus, right now, "GMA" viewers can grab the pillows at 20% off.
Cloud Cooling Pillow
- $47.20
- $59
- Buffy
Fan
"This sleek and space-saving Lasko WhisperForce Tower Fan combines strong airflow with impressively quiet operation, producing air speeds up to 29 feet per second while remaining quieter than a normal conversation," Bergamotto said. "It uses 40% less energy than typical AC motors, making it both powerful and energy-efficient. A built-in filter reduces dust and household odors, while the 90-degree oscillation offers full-room coverage."
Lasko 40” WhisperForce DC Technology Tower Fan, 29 ft/s Airflow, Remote, Black, TDC401, New
- $74.68
- Walmart