If you're feeling inspired to reconnect with fashion, we have inspiration from Nordstrom, Reformation, Anthropologie and more to shop for your wardrobe.
Together, these pieces create one stylish summer ensemble: A mesh maxi skirt and halter top complete with silver accessories, a new wig from Kim Kimble Hair and a trench to define your shape.
Individually, these pieces can be worn confidently with your favorite closet staples: A new metallic shoe, for example, may pair perfectly with a wedding guest dress but also with casual denim. A classic trench can be worn open over a fitted summer dress or cinched at the waist over knitwear.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.