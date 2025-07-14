We're dreaming up days spent under the summer sun -- a picture complete with new season dresses.
Our summer dress collection sets us up for any occasion: crochet dresses for a beach vacation, polka-dot dresses for a city stroll and linen dresses for practical everyday wear.
While plenty of our spring dresses transitioned well into the summer months, we can't help but shop the latest drops from some of our favorite brands.
Abercrombie has a shell-print strapless minidress with built-in shorts for the comfort benefits of a skort. It's made with linen and cotton and has removable straps, so you can style it however you see fit for various vacation activities. Meshki's new resort arrivals include a crochet maxi with pearl drop details, well-suited for summer brides, and Mango's latest sale means stylish options at a discount. Hill House just dropped its Sunset Beach Capsule featuring summery stripes and lace.
Don't miss more picks from Tuckernuck, Reformation, Anthropologie, J.Crew and more.
Scroll on to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Summer minidresses
Tuckernuck x Studio McGee Terracotta Chintz Cotton Linen Cassie Dress
- $228
- Tuckernuck
Summer midi dresses
By Anthropologie Linen Blend Sleeveless Square-Neck Midi Dress
- $198
- Anthropologie