A summer stripe is just about as classic as it gets.
With so many fashion trends to shop, you can take comfort in knowing a summer stripe will always come back around.
While colorful summer stripes are currently trending on Amazon, brands like Abercrombie, Veronica Beard, Boden and more have stripes in their latest collections.
Striped dresses, like a T-shirt dress or a cotton maxi, are an easy way to wear the print without having to piece together a full look. Similarly, style a neutral striped tee with a pair of denim shorts for that quintessential, French-inspired summer outfit. Complete either look with a pop of color, like a red jelly flat or sandal.
For those looking for a playful stripe, Boden and Sézane have colorful striped pants we love for summer. Pair these with everything from a white tank top to a colorful blouse in a matching hue.
Don't forget accessories: Bags, for example, are a great way to incorporate prints. A Polo Ralph Lauren striped canvas tote screams summer vacation.
Whether you opt for a nautical neutral or a pop of bright color, there are countless ways to add stripes to your summer wardrobe. Continue below to shop some of our favorite finds!
Striped tops and tees
Striped sweaters
Striped bottoms
