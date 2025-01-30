Throwing a Super Bowl party?
On Sunday, February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kendrick Lamar will be performing at halftime.
Whether you're an Eagles fan, a Chiefs fan, a Lamar fan or are just having a party to hang out with friends and watch a good game, chances are you'll need some party supplies to kick it all off.
Football supplies -- or everything you need to get ready for the game -- are now trending on Amazon, with products like football field table runners and stadium snack kits readily available to shop now.
We've rounded up some fun finds to make your party a win. Check it all out below!
American Greetings Football Party Supplies, Plastic Football Table Covers (3-Count)
- $10.99
- Walmart