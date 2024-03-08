Did you know that March 10 is celebrated as Mario Day?

The date was chosen for its resemblance to the iconic Nintendo video game character's name -- "MAR10" -- and pays homage to all things Mario.

Since its inception in 1985, the Mario franchise has been a powerhouse in the gaming world. According to Statista, the latest installment of the popular Mario Kart series -- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch -- soared to success, selling 45.33 million units alone since its 2017 release, making it the top-selling Mario game to date.

In honor of Mario Day, or MAR10, we're bringing you a roundup of games, accessories, consoles and more to celebrate the beloved Nintendo character and his friends (and enemies).

Scroll on to shop and join in the festivities!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Games

13% off Amazon Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch - U.S. Edition $51.99

$59.99 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $52.55 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon $20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card (Digital Code) $20 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - US Version $49.90

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Nintendo Switch $36.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Consoles and handhelds

Amazon Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con™ $289.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow $201.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con $338 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Walmart Nintendo Switch – OLED Model W/ White Joy-Con Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game - Limited Bundle - Import with US Plug $339.95

$409.95 Walmart Shop Now

Acessories and clothing

12% off Amazon Hori Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini By - Officially Licensed By Nintendo $60.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller $52.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now