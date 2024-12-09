Maybe you have an ugly sweater party on your calendar this holiday season -- or maybe you just love rocking an "ugly" Christmas sweater this time of year.
Either way, we've found all of the best ugly Christmas sweaters for kids and adults (including some we think are actually pretty cute). Plus, they're all on sale!
For example, shop a Rudolph-inspired Christmas sweater for kids that makes a great Secret Santa gift under $25. We've also found a Tipsy Elves embellished sweater for men and a Christmas tree-printed sweater for women on sale at Forever 21.
Continue below for more.
Ugly Christmas sweaters for kids
Kids' Light the Way Rudolph Holiday Christmas Sweater
- $22.97
- $40
- Nordstrom Rack
Girls 4-16 33 Degrees Disco Santa 3D Graphic Sweater in Regular & Plus
- $24
- $40
- Kohl's
Ugly Christmas sweaters for women
Amegoya Women's Funny Ugly Christmas Knitted Sweaters Crewneck Cute Reindeer Sweater Pullover for Holiday Party
- $29.99
- $45.98
- Amazon
AE Whoa So Soft Oversized Grinch Holiday Sweater
- $34.96
- $49.95
- American Eagle
Women's Jollidays Long Sleeve Button Front Candy Cane Tinsel Cardigan
- $23.39
- $39.99
- Kohl's