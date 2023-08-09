With one month left of summer, it's time to start planning out the perfect fall wardrobe.
Transitional pieces that can be layered will carry you from late summer into the cooler months, and can also help cut down on excessive buying, saving you money.
One of our current favorite pieces is this Zesica Women's Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress in the color Apricot, which is on sale for $40.79, 31% off the original price.
We love the flouncy sleeves and flattering shirred top that conforms to your shape. It also comes in 27 additional colors including orange, hot pink, and classic black. Sizing runs between X-Small and XX-Large and, thanks to the generous stretch, it can even be worn as a maternity dress!
The dress is constructed of 100% soft, breathable rayon, a bonus in the August heat. Once you're finished wearing it with sandals and a sun hat for the summer season, layer this dress with tights, boots, and a chic jacket to look stylish this autumn.
- 1
- 2August 4, 2023
- 3
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.