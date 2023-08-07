Back-to-school shopping? We've got just the deal for you.
Right now, The Children's Place Girls' Short Sleeve Ruffle Pique Polo is on sale for just $6.99 on Amazon -- that's 46% off its original listing price.
The polo is currently available in eight colors, including white, grey, black and sky blue. It's made from 97% cotton with a little stretch for comfortable wear. Plus, it's pre-washed to reduce shrinkage.
We love the shirring details at the shoulder as well as the ruffles along the buttons. The polo makes a great pick for a school uniform or can be styled casually with denim and sandals on the weekends.
