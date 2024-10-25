Tweed is one of those classic fabrics that is always in style, but some years see an uptick in fashionable garments crafted from the material -- and 2024 is one them.
The current iteration of tweed's popularity (and that of similar fabrics like its softer cousin, boucle) began picking up steam last year after multiple designers featured the fabric on the runway and after the 2023 Met Gala celebrated Karl Lagerfeld, whose longtime position as creative director of Chanel saw him reinvigorate the design house's original tweed suit, giving life to the staple through new silhouettes and colors but maintaining the sophisticated aesthetic that made the iconic suit a status symbol for well-heeled dressers and those who wished to emulate them.
As trends like "quiet luxury" and "old money" have popped up in recent seasons, many brands on both the luxury and affordable side of fashion have embraced the demand for a more demure style and churned out countless tweed jackets, dresses, accessories and more for shoppers at every price point -- and we've rounded up dozens for you to browse.
Many you'll see below come directly from Lagerfeld's namesake brand, from jackets you can wear for decades to a versatile belted dress you can wear anywhere. Toccin also offers several luxury options with a more cutting edge, with many pieces from both brands already discounted thanks to mid-season sales.
Dynamite Clothing produces tons of great tweed options for buyers on a budget, many of which could function beautifully in a capsule office wardrobe for young professionals, while popular retailer Mango's acid green take on a collarless jacket in the material feels very on-trend for 2024.
Keep scrolling to see these options and more, including smaller items like bags, shoes and headbands that you can incorporate into your existing looks for just a taste of the trend.
Tweed jackets and sweaters
Toccin Mia Plaid Tweed Double-Breasted Blazer
- $397.49
- $795
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Novelty Tweed with Sequins Asymmetrical Coat
- $151.99
- $359
- Saks Off Fifth
Toccin Kylie Double-Breasted Tweed Blazer
- $312.50
- $625
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Tweed dresses and skirts
Toccin Annie Plaid Tweed Short-Sleeve Minidress
- $297.49
- $595
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Toccin Maris Sequined Plaid Tweed Miniskirt
- $197.49
- $395
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Tweed shoes, purses and more
Women Tweed Small Shoulder Bag Handbag and Purse Fashion Ladies Chain Quilted Crossbody Bag Evening Bag Clutch
- $26.99
- Amazon