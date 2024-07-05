As we head into the middle of summer, it's the perfect time to kick up fun in your own backyard or pool!
Fitness expert and "GMA" contributor Jess Sims has plenty of suggestions on how to do just that while getting some fun movement in, as well.
Reusable water balloons, for example, are a great way to encourage active play while staying cool, while backyard bowling offers a fun, low-impact workout and bonding experience for the whole family.
To shop these ideas and more for upgrading your good times outside this year, keep scrolling.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Reusable water balloons
SOPPYCID 12Pcs Reusable Water Balloons, Pool Beach water Toys for Boys and Girls, Outdoor Summer Toys for Kids Ages 3-12, Magnetic Water Ball for Outdoor Activities
- $26.59
- $40.99
- Amazon
Pool floats
Backyard bowling
Foam table
Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Bubble Machine - Outdoor Party Fun for Kids and Adults with Easy Setup & Cleanup, Hours of Continuous Foam Bubble Making Fun, Hypoallergenic and Non-Toxic
- $239.99
- Walmart