Heading to the beach for the summer but not sure what sunscreen to choose?
Lucky for you, "GMA" is trying out some of the most popular sunscreens out there.
"Good Morning America's" Becky Worley narrowed it down to five picks for different skin tones and needs.
Check out the list to shop them below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30, Broad Spectrum Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide and Vitamin E, Water Resistant, Fragrance Free, Deep, 1.1 fl oz
- $15.52
- $28.39
- Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen with Sheer Tint | Tinted Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide & Titanium Dioxide | Blends Seamlessly For Healthy Glow | Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 | 1.7 Fluid Ounce Visit the CeraVe Store
- $13.27
- $15.99
- Amazon
Drunk Elephant Umbra 100% Mineral Cream SPF 30/PA+++ Tinted Face Sunscreen
- $36
- Sephora
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - Water-Resistant Lotion, Primer & Color Corrector - 1.7 Fl Oz, Medium/Dark
- $21.75
- $29
- Amazon