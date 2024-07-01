Fourth of July sales are happening now, and there's so much to shop for your home and kitchen.
To help you navigate all of the top Fourth of July sales, we're rounding up those from brands offering home and kitchen must-haves at discounted prices. For example, The Home Depot's Fourth of July sale means discounts on refrigerators, outdoor patio sets, appliances, and select storage and organization.
Or, check out discounts at Walmart, Wayfair and Sur La Table: Sur La Table, for example, has 20% off brands like Nespresso and GreenPan, as well as discounts on Staub, Le Creuset and Cuisinart.
You can also stock up on kitchen gadgets from Amazon and refresh your home for summer with sales at Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel.
Check it all out below!
Pottery Barn
- Pottery Barn's Fourth of July sale is up to 60% off.
- Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
- Shop up to 50% off outdoor.
- Shop up to 60% off bedding.
- Shop up to 50% off furniture.
- Shop up to 60% off tabletop.
Crate & Barrel
- Crate & Barrel has a Fourth of July warehouse sale with up to 60% off furniture, outdoor and more.
- Shop deals on furniture.
- Shop deals on decor.
- Shop deals for the kitchen.
Walker Black Metal Outdoor Lanterns
- $79.96 - $119.96
- $99.95 - $149.95
- Pottery Barn
Wayfair
- Wayfair's Fourth of July Clearance Sale is up to 70% off.
- Shop outdoor furniture up to 55% off.
- Shop kitchen and dining furniture up to 45% off.
- Bedding is up to 55% off.
- GE appliances are up to 40% off.
- Small appliances and major appliances are up to 40% off.
GE Appliances 24" 45 Decibel ENERGY STAR Certified Built-in Top Control Dishwasher with Adjustable Rack and Tall Tub
- $596.27
- $999
- Wayfair
Amazon
- Amazon's Fourth of July sale is happening now.
- This countertop Silonn Ice Maker is 27% off.
- The Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum is 50% off.
- This No. 1 bestselling INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now under $200.
- This Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is 43% off.
- This KitchenAid stand mixer is now under $250.
Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Buffy
- Save 20% off sitewide (or more!) at Buffy.
- The extra-fluffy Cloud Comforter is 20% off now.
- The Cooling Bundle is now 20% off.
Sur La Table
- Save 20% off at Sur La Table with code SAVE20.
- Shop knives up to 70% off.
- This GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set is under $350 with code SAVE20.
- Shop the Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother for 20% off.
Cuisinart Classic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker, White
- $49.96
- $110
- Sur La Table
The Home Depot
- Shop up to $850 off select washers and dryers when you spend $2,999 or more.
- Take up to 40% off select online bath.
- Shop up to 25% off select storage and organization.
- Shop up to 60% off select online patio sets.
Whirlpool 20.6 cu. ft. Side By Side Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Counter Depth
- $1424.66
- $2099
- The Home Depot
Saatva
- Take up to $600 off during Saatva's Fourth of July Early Access.
- Save $400 on the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Queen Mattress.
- Save $200 on the Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress.
Ninja
- Ninja's Black Friday in July Sale is happening now. Shop up to 42% off cookware and more.
- Get a free drinkware with purchases of $250 or more with code DRINK250.
- Save $70 on the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill.
- Take 15% off accessories with code SALE15.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer with Built in Thermometer
- $159.99
- $279.99
- Ninja
Walmart
- Save $20 on the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer.
- Save 62% on this Prizm 2-in-1 Hair Straightener & Curler.
- Walmart has announced Walmart Deals, aka its "largest savings event ever." Shop thousands of deals on electronics, home, travel and more from July 8-11.
- Walmart+ members will have early access at noon on July 8.
- Brands on sale will include Dyson, Samsung, GE, Shark and much more.
- Can't wait? Shop flash deals up to 65% off now.
Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs, (2) 16oz. Pints with Storage Lids, NC300
- $169
- $199
- Walmart
Williams Sonoma
- The Williams Sonoma Fourth of July sale features up to 50% off top brands.
- Take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.
- Take $200 off the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven.
- The Staub Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan is up to 37% off.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
- $279.95
- $430
- Williams Sonoma