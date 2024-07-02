July Fourth sales have been ramping up all week, including on clothing, accessories, beauty products and more that can help you look and feel your best for summer.
Below, we've rounded up several top discounts from retailers like Ulta, Amazon, REI, Old Navy and many more so you can shop bestselling picks at a glance.
Summer classics like Sun Bum sunscreens and tee shirt dresses from Old Navy are the perfect way to refresh your look this month, while others like CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream and Franco Sarto flats are key pieces that will carry you into fall and beyond.
Whether you're searching for something specific or browsing in hopes of a great deal, keep scrolling to shop!
Beauty & self-care deals
Sales on beauty products abound at retailers like Ulta, where products such as select sun and skincare are buy one, get one 40% off (see some top picks below), 30% off select fragrance or you can save 10% off your total purchase by ordering online and picking up in store with code JULYPICKUP -- the latter makes it a great time to check out and save on new releases such as Kopari's spellbinding collection of hair and body mists that are perfectly tailored to summer!
Sephora will offer 25% off different skincare brands each day, starting July 4 with Tula and followed by favorites like Sunday Riley, Kiehl's, Lancome and Fresh in the days that follow.
Bitvae Water Flosser Teeth Picks, Cordless Portable Oral Irrigator, Powerful and Rechargeable Water Flosser for Teeth, Brace Care, IPX7 Waterproof Water Dental Picks for Cleaning, Quartz Pink
- $22.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Clothing & accessory deals for women
Sales abound this week on women's clothing and accessories, from 50% off sitewide at Diff Eyewear to $10 mini shirt dresses at Old Navy. And if you've been wanting to splurge on a luxurious pair of Angela Scott shoes, don't miss the rare 20% discount you can find on some popular styles like the Oxford pumps below.
And naturally, swimwear prices are at their lowest prices of the year, so stock up now to wow on the beach all season.
Elisa Gold Ridge Frame Short Pendant Necklace in Indigo
- $49.97
- $65
- Kendra Scott
Clothing & accessory deals for men
Men have plenty of chances to save on new styles this week, too, from shorts and tees at Macy's to linen shirts at Banana Republic where you can take an extra 25% off sale items at checkout.
Casio Men's GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch
- $69.95
- $110
- Amazon
BDG Bonfire Baggy French Terry Jogger Sweatpant
- $14.95
- $55
- Urban Outfitters