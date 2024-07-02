From patio furniture to lawn games and outdoor rugs, outdoor products are on sale for the Fourth of July.
Retailers like The Home Depot, Pottery Barn, Amazon and Macy's -- among others -- have deals all week long on outdoor necessities for summer gatherings or year-round use.
For example, find up to 50% off outdoor furniture at Pottery Barn and 20% off washable outdoor rugs at Ruggable. There are also deals on grills at Lowe's, Ninja and Wayfair.
Deals on outdoor furniture
- Pottery Barn has up to 50% off outdoor furniture.
- Shop up to 55% off outdoor furniture at Wayfair.
- Save up to $400 on outdoor patio sets at Wayfair.
- Save up to 40% on outdoor heaters and fireplaces at Wayfair.
- Shop up to 60% off online patio sets at The Home Depot.
- Shop up to 50% off select patio furniture at Lowe's.
- Shop patio furniture savings at Walmart.
- This Weathering Steel Rolling Fire Pit is $660 off at Anthropologie.
Deals on outdoor rugs
- Ruggable is offering 20% off sitewide with code BDAY24.
- This Steelside Lauryn Moroccan Rug is 68% off at Wayfair.
Deals on lawn and garden
- Shop Today's Deals on lawn and garden products at Amazon.
- This Abco Tech Garden Stool & Kneeler is 36% off at Amazon.
- Shop deals on outdoor plants at The Home Depot.
- These gardening shears are 65% off at Walmart.
Kobalt Gen4 40-volt Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit 4 Ah (Battery & Charger Included)
- $199
- $279
- Lowes'
Gymax Kids Potting Bench Wooden Toy Gardening Center w/ Removable Sink & Chalkboard
- $69.99
- $99.99
- Walmart
Deals on outdoor games and sports
- This Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond is now under $80.
- The Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer is 20% off.
- The Triumph Competition Badminton Set is 39% off at Wayfair.
- Shop up to $200 off watersports at REI.
- This weather-resistant tetherball set is 68% off at Wayfair.
- This ring toss game set is 57% off at Wayfair.
- These reusable water balloons are 35% off at Amazon.
- These EastPoint Sports Americana Cornhole Boards are now $59.97 at Walmart.
Deals on grills
- Shop outdoor grills on sale at Ninja for the Fourth of July.
- Shop up to 30% off grills at Wayfair. Plus, buy a grill and get free assembly.
- Shop up to 30% off select grills at Lowe's. For example, save $70 on this Char-Broil Performance Series Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill. Walmart's summer cookout spreadincluding hot dogs, buns and condiments
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Main Lid
- $199
- $249
- The Home Depot
Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in Bronze
- $499.95
- $699.95
- The Home Depot
Deals on camping
- Shop up to 30% off camping gear at REI.
- REI Co-op Members can save 20% on one full-price YETI cooler.
- Shop Fourth of July camping deals at Backcountry.
- This Arlmont & Co. Folding Camping Chair with Cushions is 61% off at Wayfair.
Deals on outdoor lighting
- Shop up to 40% off lighting at Pottery Barn.
- Shop up to 50% off outdoor lighting at Wayfair.
- These Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug Black Outdoor String Lights are 50% off at Lowe's.
Deals on beach chairs, beach towels and blankets
- These oversized beach towels are on sale at Amazon for 20% off.
- The bestselling Pottery Barn Classic Awning Striped Towel in color "Flamingo" is 25% off.
- RTIC is offering 20% off all coolers and drinkware.
- This beach cabana is 37% off on Amazon.