Fourth of July brings about barbecues, fireworks and, of course, sales.
We're rounding up all of the top deals you won't want to miss this holiday week, including those on mattresses, summer apparel, home and kitchen finds, and beauty must-haves.
For example, The Home Depot is adding new deals to its Fourth of July savings event, including up to 60% off online patio sets and discounts on large and small appliances.
Amazon has plenty of holiday deals too, like those on Shark's robot vacuum and a bestselling mini fan to help you beat the heat.
Find sales from Ninja, Walmart, Zappos, REI, Nolah, J.Crew and more below. Be sure to check back as more sales become live!
Amazon
- Shop limited-time deals up to 35% off on Amazon ahead of the Fourth of July.
- This 7-by-7-foot WEKAPO sand-proof beach blanket is now under $30.
- Vanicream's Vitamin C Serum is under $20.
- This Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond is now under $80.
- The Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer is 20% off.
- Save 30% on the Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub.
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation, Home Mapping, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Black
- $361.11
- $599.99
- Amazon
Walmart
- Save $130 on this Lausaint Home outdoor patio set.
- Save 62% on this Prizm 2-in-1 Hair Straightener & Curler.
- Walmart has announced "Walmart Deals," aka its "largest savings event ever." Shop thousands of deals on electronics, home, travel and more from July 8-11.
- Walmart+ members will have early access at noon on July 8.
- Brands on sale will include Dyson, Samsung, GE, Shark and much more.
- Can't wait? Shop flash deals up to 65% off now.
Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs, (2) 16oz. Pints with Storage Lids, NC300
- $169
- $199
- Walmart
Ninja
- Ninja's Black Friday in July sale is happening now. Shop up to 42% off cookware and more.
- Get a free drinkware with purchases of $250 or more with code DRINK250.
- Save $70 on the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill.
- Take 15% off accessories with code SALE15.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer with Built in Thermometer
- $159.99
- $279.99
- Ninja
The Home Depot
- Shop up to $850 off select washers and dryers when you spend $2,999 or more.
- Take up to 40% off select online bath products.
- Shop up to 25% off select storage and organization.
- Shop up to 60% off select online patio sets.
Whirlpool 20.6 cu. ft. Side By Side Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Counter Depth
- $1424.66
- $2099
- The Home Depot
Saatva
- Take up to $600 off during Saatva's Fourth of July Early Access.
- Save $400 on the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Queen Mattress.
- Save $200 on the Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress.
Zappos
REI
- REI's Fourth of July sale is happening now.
- Shop deals for women.
- Shop deals for men.
- Shop deals for kids.
- Save up to 30% on deals for camping.
- Take 50% off clearance clothing and footwear.
- Members get 20% off one full-price YETI cooler.
RTIC
- Save 20% on coolers and drinkware at RTIC.
- Save 15% on the 24-can backpack cooler.
- Take $27 off the 45-quart Ultra-Tough Wheeled Cooler.
Casper
- Shop up to 35% off all mattresses at Casper.
- Plus, save an extra 5% off sitewide with code JULYPRIVATE.
Harry & David
- Shop up to 50% off during Harry & David's Fourth of July sale.
- Save $15 on the Red Wine and Cheryl’s Cookies Box.
- Save 50% on the Time for Tea Gift Box.
.
Laura Geller
- Save up to 55% on everything, plus take an extra 15% off with code JLY15.
Buffy
- Save 20% sitewide (or more!) at Buffy.
- The extra-fluffy Cloud Comforter is 20% off now.
- The Cooling Bundle is now 20% off.
Cocoon by Sealy
- Save 35% on all mattresses, plus get a free Sealy Sleep Bundle.
Nolah
- Nolah is offering 35% off sitewide for the Fourth of July.
- Use code GMA50 to save $50 on mattresses.
J.Crew
- J.Crew's end-of-season sale means an extra 60% off sale styles with code JULY.
- Get these door-knocker drop earrings for just $12.40.
- These New Capri thong sandals in English Saddle are now 68% off.
Ulta
- Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale is happening now through July 13.
- Save up to 45% on jumbo shampoo and conditioners.
- Buy one, get one 40% off skin and sun care.
- Take 30% off hairspray.
- Take 25% off skin care tools.
- Shop 30% off fragrance.
- Buy one, get one 50% off curl products.
Old Navy
- Shop Old Navy's Red, White & Whoa! Sale, with deals starting at just $2.
- Shop flip flops starting at $2.
- Shop shorts starting at $8.
- Shop swim from $10.