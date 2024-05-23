Whether you're hosting a summer barbeque or regularly cook for a large family, Walmart's latest offering has everything you need for the ultimate cookout.
Walmart's summer cookout bundle features an organized assortment of hot dogs, buns, sides, desserts and more in qualities pre-determined to feed eight people.
There are two packs of Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners Hot Dogs, for example, as well as two packs of Wonder Bread buns and two cans of Bush's baked beans. The bundle includes condiments, like ketchup, mustard and relish, as well as sodas and kids' drinks. Better yet, many of the items are listed with Walmart's sale prices.
You can shop the bundle for an estimated total of $46.57, with additional varied fees for shipping or delivery that are subject to change. Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico are excluded.
These prices are valid May 6 to July 12.
Continue below to shop!
