Charm necklaces are back!
To help us style the 90s statement trend, we turned to Celebrity Fashion Stylist Kim Appelt.
"The 90s charm necklace is making a stylish comeback, adding a touch of nostalgia to modern wardrobes," Appelt told "Good Morning America."
"These fresh, versatile pieces can be layered with dainty or chunky chains for a casual ‘neck mess’ look or worn solo for a more classic vibe," Appelt added.
According to Appelt, the top three trends to look out for are gemstone charms, big charms and charms with meaning.
"Pair them with a simple tee and jeans for a casual throwback, or elevate your outfit by matching them with a collar shirt, deconstructed linen blazer and a pair of loose jeans," Appelt said.
Scroll down to get in on the trend with charm necklaces, bracelets and more.
Necklaces
Kendra Scott Brynne Convertible Gold Shell Charm Necklace in Multi Mix
- $225
- Kendra Scott